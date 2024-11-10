SpiderRock Advisors LLC Acquires 19,767 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 429.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

