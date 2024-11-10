Spectral Price Reaches $11.56 on Exchanges (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Spectral has a total market cap of $119.48 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectral token can now be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00014460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectral has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectral alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,619.93 or 0.99629311 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,516.28 or 0.99499607 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 11.78265605 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $18,602,736.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.