SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $207.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $207.80.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

