S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $351,774,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 352.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $142,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $385.38 and a one year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.