Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Sotera Health by 28.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.