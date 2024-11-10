SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 65,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 55,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

SoftBank Trading Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

