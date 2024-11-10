SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Holdings Cut by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up 1.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of SiTime worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SiTime by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.31. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $228.12.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,638.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,638.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,621,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,464 shares of company stock worth $5,372,893. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

