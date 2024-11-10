Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,274 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

