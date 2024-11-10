Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 379 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 235,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

