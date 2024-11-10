Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

