Sigma Planning Corp Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

