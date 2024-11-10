Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

