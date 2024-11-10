SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,801,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,815,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

