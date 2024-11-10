Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.27 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $287.37 million and $41.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00555034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00097113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00206088 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00075875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

