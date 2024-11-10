Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

