Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 6,416 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFIV stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

