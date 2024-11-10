Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,564 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIXFree Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 1.08% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIX. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.96 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

