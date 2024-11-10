Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $9,885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 2.7 %

MEDP stock opened at $362.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.50. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Medpace’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

