Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.77 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $277.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

