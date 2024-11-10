Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cencora by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.20.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

