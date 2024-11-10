Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Amends Bylaws Requiring One-Third of Stockholders’ Presence for Meetings

Sharps Technology, Inc. filed a Form 8-K on November 4, 2024, announcing the amendment and restatement of its bylaws by the board of directors. The new bylaws, termed the Amended Bylaws, are effective as of the same date. Notably, the amended Section 2.8 now mandates that one-third (1/3) of stockholders must be present to convene a stockholders’ meeting for any business transactions.

As per the document, the amendment to the bylaws is aimed at enhancing the organization and conduct of stockholders’ meetings within the company. Specifically, the change to Section 2.8 outlines the minimum attendance required to initiate the proceedings at such gatherings.

Sharps Technology, Inc., a Nevada-based company, operates with the primary objective of maintaining compliance with regulatory and governance standards. The adjustment to its bylaws reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring robust corporate governance procedures and practices.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the official SEC filing for a comprehensive understanding of the specifics regarding the amended bylaws. Moving forward, Sharps Technology, Inc. remains dedicated to upholding transparency and accountability in its operations.

The company’s Common Stock (Trading Symbol: STSS) and Common Stock Purchase Warrants (Trading Symbol: STSSW) are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. It is designated as an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Furthermore, the filing includes the submission of the Amended and Restated Bylaws of Sharps Technology, Inc., adopted on November 4, 2024, as Exhibit 3.1, and a Cover Page interactive data file as Exhibit 104.

This report was signed on behalf of Sharps Technology, Inc. by Robert Hayes, the Chief Executive Officer, on November 7, 2024.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

