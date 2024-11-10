SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The stock has a market cap of £4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.22.

In other SEEEN news, insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 228,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,866.19 ($8,938.02). Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

