SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $743.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.