Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $582,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

