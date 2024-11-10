Scotiabank Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $187.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $182.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.72. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $129.02 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

