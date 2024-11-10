Scotiabank Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $62.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 157,739 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after buying an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.