Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 7.9 %

NYSE:SVV traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,482. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

