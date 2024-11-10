Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $167.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $152.00.

SRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

