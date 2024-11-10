Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

