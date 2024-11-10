Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $39.67. 1,923,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

