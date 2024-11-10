Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.08. The company had a trading volume of 895,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average is $369.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $282.59 and a twelve month high of $408.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

