Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.4% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,932,595.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock worth $42,319,874. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $321.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.52. The company has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.84 and a 1-year high of $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

