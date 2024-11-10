Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

