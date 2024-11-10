Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,998.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,040.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

