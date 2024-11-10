Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $217,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.76 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

