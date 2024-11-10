Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

