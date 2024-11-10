Round Rock Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.