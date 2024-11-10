Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $328.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.