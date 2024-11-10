Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $92.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Synaptics stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 232.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 28.2% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

