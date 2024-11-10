Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Five9 Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $87,033.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,629.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

