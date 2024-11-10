Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

