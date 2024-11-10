Robert W. Baird Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $4.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 390.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.69. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 694.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 346,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $349,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

