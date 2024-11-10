Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Down 6.7 %

CPRI stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.