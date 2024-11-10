Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,665,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

