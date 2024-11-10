Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 96,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,016. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

In other IBEX news, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $124,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,891.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IBEX news, Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,188,343.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,375,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,771,035.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $124,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,891.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,856 shares of company stock worth $3,723,080 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 218,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

