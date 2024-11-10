Robert Thomas Acquires 300,000 Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomas purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,900.00 ($18,476.82).

Robert Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Robert Thomas purchased 200,000 shares of Starpharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,600.00 ($12,317.88).

Starpharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

