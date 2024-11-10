RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after buying an additional 185,737 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Adobe stock opened at $494.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

