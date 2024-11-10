RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $795.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.35 and a 52 week high of $799.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

