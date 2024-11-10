RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.30 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

