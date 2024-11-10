RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,947,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $276.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average of $251.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.14 and a 52 week high of $277.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

